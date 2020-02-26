Court jails Metuh 39 years for money laundering, to pay N375m to FG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, convicted and sentenced former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, to 39 years imprisonment for money laundering.

The court, in a judgment by Justice Okon Abang, found Metuh and his firm, Destra Investment Ltd, guilty on the entire seven-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against them.

Justice Abang held that the anti-graft agency successfully proved that the erstwhile PDP spokesman unlawfully received N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, prior to the 2015 presidential election, without contract approval or execution.

The court noted that evidence before it established that the fund was electronically wired from an account that ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc.

EFCC had alleged…