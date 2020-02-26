Customs brokers demand probe of abandoned scanners at port

By Godfrey Bivbere

CUSTOMS Brokers under the aegis of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, are demanding the probe of abandoned scanners at the port by the management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

The Council explained that contrary to claims by the NCS that the scanners were old and obsolete, they were good and in working condition when they were handed over to the Customs by the service providers engaged by the Federal Government for the provision of the facility.

National President of NCMDLCA, Lucky Amiwero, who made the demand in an exclusive chart with Vanguard while responding to the expected delivery of brand new scanners, noted that until the cause of the abandonment of the present scanners are ascertained, acquisition of news ones may be waste of money.

According to him, “There is supposed to be an investigation of what happened to those scanners, the Federal Government has not secured anything…