Demolition company accidentally tears down wrong Texas home

A Texas demolition company was left red-faced after it mistakenly tore down the wrong home in Dallas, according to a news report.

Excavating contractor JR’s Demolition demolished the home, locally known as the “pink house,” in the Victory Place neighborhood Wednesday, KTVT reported.

It wasn’t until after the job was done that they learned they had the wrong home.

The “pink house,” on Richard Avenue, is owned by former Dallas resident Jeremy Wenninger, who is now living in California, the outlet reported. He told the station he got a call that a bulldozer was on the property and the home was being razed.

A good friend of Wenninger used to live there, and left the property to him after her death three years ago, he said. Though he no longer lived in the area, he was in the process of renovating the property, he added.

JR’s Demolition owner Bobby Lindamood told the outlet that this was the first time the company ever tore down the wrong structure.

“We made a…