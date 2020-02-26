EFCC partners ABU on anti-corruption studies, cybercrime

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has partnered with the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, to develop a curriculum on anti-corruption, cyber crimes and forensic studies in Nigeria.

To actualise the dream, the Commission, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the officials of ABU on the development of a workable curriculum for the operation of the course to be domiciled at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, explained that the action was part of the agency’s continuous finetuning of strategies in the fight against corruption in the country.

Magu said as part of efforts to kick out corruption in Nigeria, more institutions would be drafted into the partnership with the commission to develop more courses in anti-graft studies, cyber crimes and forensic analyses.

The Chairman, who appreciated the management of ABU for seeking to set a standard in the Nigerian education…