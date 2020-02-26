FG, Lagos, Westron partner in new port facility

By Godwin Oritse

A TRIPARTITE agreement between the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Westron Engineering and Maritime Investment Company, has culminated in the construction of a port facility that will absorb about 25 percent of the cargo traffic from Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports.

The port facility located around Ijegun, near Satellite Town area of Lagos can also help in de-congesting the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports that are currently heavily congested. The development of Ijegun port city commenced in the 1990s with massive dredging and reclaiming of the swamp around the Satellite Town area, according to the Chairman, Westron Group, Chief George Igboegun.

Igboegun also said that the creation of the port city was meant to relieve Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports of the current congestion adding that there are plans to expand the capacity of the facility. He said with greater corporation from the government, the facility can absorb 25 per cent of the Apapa…