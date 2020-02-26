Ganduje recruits 7,500 teachers Ganduje recruits 7,500 teachers

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, issued employment letters to 7,500 newly-recruited teachers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ganduje said the decision to employ the teachers was informed by the need to make the education sector in the state vibrant and formidable in line with the free and compulsory education in place in the state.

He said: “We are here today to launch the distribution of employment offers (letters) to 7,500 to the newly-recruited teachers, as a clear and unalloyed commitment of our administration to move forward in the area of free and compulsory education. We have no doubt in our mind that those we graciously employed would really live up to their billing.

“We have unfettered confidence in you that you would strongly strive to defend this noble objective by proving your worth as formidable education givers. Since we came on board, we…