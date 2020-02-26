Green Energy awards scholarship to Niger Delta youths

By Michael Eboh

Green Energy International Limited, GEIL, an integrated energy company operating the Otakikpo marginal field in Oil Mining Lease, OML, 11, has awarded scholarship to 340 students from Andoni local government of Rivers State to pursue their education for the 2019/2020 session.

In a statement in Abuja, the company stated that the students were selected based on rigorous qualifying examination from among over 7,000 applicants for the scholarship under the ‘Green Energy leaders of Tomorrow scholars’ programme instituted in 2018 to enhance the education standards of youths of company’s host community.

According to the company, the scholarship worth over N50 million would cover secondary, undergraduate and post graduate education of the students.

Presenting the scholarship awards at the yearly community stakeholders’ luncheon held in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the company, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the company apart from…