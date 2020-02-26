Illegal structures: LASG set to clean up Mile-2 area, issues a 7 day removal order to occupants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, on Wednesday, issued a 7-day ‘Removal Notice’ to owners, occupants of illegal structures around government public schools at Mile 2, along Badagry Expressway and environs.

Other identified illegal structures include: Shanties, mechanic workshops, petty traders, containarised kiosks and commercial bus garages.

Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, DSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, issued the ultimatum, during a meeting with affected owners, occupants and sectional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Egbeyemi warned the concern occupants to immediately vacate the entire area as well as the vicinity of the schools within the stipulated period or face demolition of the structures.

He affirmed that the ‘Removal Order’ became imperative following outcry by concerned residents, particularly ss regards a Public Schools, Imoye High…