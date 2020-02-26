INEC inaugurates C’ttee to review Election Security Architecture

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has inaugurated a sub-committee to review existing election security architecture as part of its commitment to addressing security challenges experienced during elections.

This Commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued Wednesday night in Abuja.

The nine-member Committee chaired by National Commissioner AVM Tijani Mu’azu (rrtd), draws membership from the Department of State Services (DSS), Office of the Chief of Defense Staff, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). Other members of the Committee are: National Commissioners Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu and Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Lecky.

At a brief inauguration ceremony at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, Chairman of the…