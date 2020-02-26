Mining: FG to go tough on royalty payments

As operators call for adequate security

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government is to go tough on payment of royalties in the mining sector in order to curtail sharp practices by some operators.

This was made known by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, during a visit to two mining companies, Venus Mining Company and CornerStone Quarry in Dutse, Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

According to Ogah the Federal Government in its bid to increase revenue generation from mining will soon make public a new policy that would ensure mining companies pay the accurate royalties from their sales.

He also explained that the new policy would make it mandatory for operators in the sector to submit the printout of “their Weigh Bridges to the Ministry so exact royalties based on their sales record could be accurately calculated and paid to the government.”

He said: “The payment of due royalties to the government would provide the needed funds…