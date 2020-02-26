NLC, SERAP, Afenifere, others kick, as Reps propose immunity for

…Bill passes second reading

By Dapo Akinrefon, Samuel Oyadongha, Victor Young, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Olayinka Ajayi

ABUJA — Strong re- actions yesterday trailed plans by the House of Representatives to confer immunity on the Senate president, Speaker of the House of Representatives, their deputies and those of State Assemblies and the deputies.

Although the issue divided the lawmakers who argued for and against the proposal, the bill has, however, scaled first reading when subjected to voice vote by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The move was stridently opposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, United Labour Congress, ULC, Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Miohammed, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP. “However, for more than an hour at yesterday’s plenary, the lawmakers bickered over the propriety or otherwise of conferring immunity on the principal officers of…