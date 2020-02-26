On plans to establish agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists (2)

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I support the Senate on this because they will have it at the back of their minds that whenever they want to quit their old way of life, there is still something out there for them.

“As we all know, Boko Haram members are terrorists who kill people and bomb places, I think if they actually repent but are not properly cared for, they will be harmful to themselves and society. ” -Akinsemoyin Ruqoyyah, Student

“I believe the decision of the Senate is a good one. We are a country of peace and we have to show that in every way possible, but they should give them some sort of punishment.

“They can get a reduced sentence because they turned themselves in. We should let other terrorists who are willing to repent know that there is still room for them in the society.” -Folami Olayinka, IT Student

“Rehabilitating repentant BH terrorists sounds good but what’s the assurance these people are fully…