The will to end Boko Haram menace

By Sunny Ikhioya

WITH a firm will, the Boko Haram scourge can be ended within a short time. But do we have the will? Are those in authority willing to stop this war? Are we all not being sentimental about this Boko Haram thing?

We have to give it to them: our combined armed forces have been at it since the era of Yar’Adua-Jonathan and now Buhari, over 10 years and still counting. They have tried their best, especially having to confront the novel asymmetric style of warfare, where you cannot see the enemy and he keeps coming; he could be your immediate colleague with whom you sleep and dine with daily.

The death toll keeps rising; our leaders are exasperated and the President is still surprised that the Boko Haram is still around. But, must we continue in this manner? It is a trite saying that “no matter how far you have gone down a wrong route, it is never too late to take a reverse turn and chart the correct route”.

That seem to be our dilemma with the Boko Haram war….