APC chieftain sues Oshiomhole, Ajimobi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti — The Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Ado Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State, Hon. Michael Akinleye has sued the party over plan by some forces in the party to impose former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi , as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

In the originating summon deposed to by Akinyele’s lawyers, T. J. Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, said their client right, who was also an aspirant for the position had been violated and grossly infringed upon by the action taken by the Com. Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee.

The APC chieftain stated that he expressed his interest to vie for the position in a letter dated 20th January, 2020,which he forwarded to Ekiti APC to nominate him for the position, and this he attached as exhibit.

Aside from Ajimobi and Akinleye, Senator Gbenga Aluko is also contesting for the vacant and was the preferred candidate from Ekiti APC.

The position…