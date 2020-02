Court declares Kogi PDP had no candidate in 2019 governorship election

Justice John Olorunfemi of Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, on Thursday, ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had no candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Olorunfemi in the ruling declared that the party primary conducted on the 3rd September 2019, which produced Engr. Musa Wada as the PDP flagbearer was fraught with irregularities, such that an hour-long downpour and sporadic gunshots, which led to the delegates scampering for safety, cannot be said to be fair enough to produce a candidate.

The ruling was in a preelection matter filed by the eldest son of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Into), Abubakar Idris, challenging the candidature of Wada, a younger brother of another former governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada, as the PDP flagbearer in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

According to him: “Neither the claimant, Alhaji Abubakar Idris nor the defendant, Engr….