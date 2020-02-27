David Lyon accepts Supreme Court’s verdict on Bayelsa

The sacked Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has accepted the verdict of Supreme Court on its judgement that nullified his victory at the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.

David Lyon, in a statement on Thursday, said though the decision of the apex court to stick to its February 13th judgement dashed the hope of the people of the state, he accepted it in the interest of peace and the development of Bayelsa.

He appealed to the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his loyalists and the people that came out en masse to vote for him at the to accept the judgement and maintain the peace.

Lyon commended the leadership of the APC at the state and national levels for their tenacity in upholding the principles of constitutional democracy.

He said: “The Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Wednesday, 26 February 2020, reviewed the judgment it gave against us on 13th February 2020 and decided to maintain its earlier judgment

“I…