Jubilation in Ogun as Abiodun clears 9 months salary to workers

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Workers recruited by the immediate past administration in Ogun State through the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) have begun to smile to their respective banks having received a lump sum of nine months salary arrears paid by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration.

It would be recalled that at the twilight of the last administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over 1000 workers were employed into the State’s Civil Service and ever since then, they have not received any salary as the present government needed to critically look into the process of their employment.

Abiodun, while swearing-in Permanent Secretaries on January 9, 2020 at the Obas complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta had in his magnanimity, declared that his government would absorb the workers irrespective of some irregularities discovered through the Appointment and Employment Review Committee that was set up.

Speaking with newsmen, some of the beneficiaries who cannot…