Makoko resident narrates how trigger-happy policeman killed neighbour

By Onozure Dania

A prosecution witness, Mr. Steven Aji, has narrated to a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, of how a resident of Makoko Waterfront was shot dead by a trigger-happy Corporal, Pepple Boma, now dismissed.

He said before the incident occurred, they got a 24-hour notice from Lagos State government to leave the settlement.

Aji, who is the Baale (Head of Community) of the Makoko settlement, was led in evidence by Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr. Hafeez Owokoniran.

The witness told the court that after they received the notice, he and his chiefs went to see their lawyer, who advised them not to fight with the Lagos State government officials, but to plead for more time to enable them find another settlement.

He narrated to Justice Module Nicole-Clay that the officials and policemen, immediately after serving them the notice, started destroying their houses.

He said their children fell into the Lagoon and when they made attempt to rescue the children, they were…