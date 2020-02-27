Nigeria not ready for voluntary self-quarantine —TOMORI

Says suspected cases should go into official quarantine

By Sola Ogundipe

Renowned professor of virology, veterinarian and infectious disease researcher, Professor Oyewale Tomori, has faulted the practice of voluntary self-quarantine as part of the preventive measures for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Passengers arriving in Nigeria from China and other countries where cases of coronavirus have been reported are requested to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days and to report any symptoms to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

But Tomori, who frowned at the instruction, said Nigeria was not ready for such

In an interview, Tomori told Vanguard that there wasn’t enough discipline to compel the average Nigerian to be subjected to voluntary self-quarantine.

“It will be suicidal to call on us to do voluntary self- quarantine because we are totally and completely indisciplined as a nation. Majority of us – 99 out of 100 – are…