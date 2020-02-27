Ondo female politician laments exclusion in 20 years of democracy

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Female politicians in Ondo State have lamented the exclusion of women in democratic positions in the state in the last 20 years.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Princess Oladunni Odu said this in Akure at a summit organised by female politicians in the state.

Odu, a former commissioner in the state said: ”ln the last 20 years of our uninterrupted democracy, the female folks in Ondo State have only tasted the position of Speaker of the House of Assembly never a governor, deputy governor, chief of staff or secretary to the state government.

According to her: “Lagos State is in the frontline of bringing women into active politics. lt has successfully brought into limelight Mrs. Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Dr. (Mrs) Ojikutu ldiat Adebule, Mrs. Sarah Sosan, and Mrs. Adejoke Afefulire Orelope.”

“Ekiti State, a state younger than our state, has produced three female deputy governors, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, Prof Aduke Adelabu who…