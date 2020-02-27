Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole protesters clash over placards

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: What would have been a bloody battle of supremacy between two group of protesters at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC was on Thursday averted by security operatives.

There has been a wave of protests and counter protests by groups loyal to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and those seeking his ouster. However, on Thursday both groups had converged on the party secretariat at about mid day but the situation soon degenerated into a free for all, due to attempts by elements on both sides to confiscate placards.

While journalists and visitors who had parked their vehicles outside the premises made spirited efforts to leave the scene, security operatives attached to the secretariat had to call for reinforcement to arrest the situation.

Spokesman of the APC Members Coalition Movement, an Anti-Oshiomhole group, Umar Mohammed Musa said it was high time the party chairman was…