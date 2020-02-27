True Federalism: APC Govs move to Implement El-Rufai Committee’s Report

Dayo Johnson Akure.

GOVERNORS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) will soon implement the recommendations of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai Committee on true federalism.

Its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said this in Akure during the 3rd anniversary lecture and book presentation on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration in Ondo State.

Bagudu who was the chairman of the occasion said they have set up a committee to that effect.

“Already, the PGF had set up a Governance Programme Steering Committee headed by the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to evolve a common governance template for themselves and as well revisit all policy initiatives and recommendations, including those of the Gov. Nasir el-Rufai Committee on true federalism.

He assured Nigerians that his colleagues in the APC are committed to implementing the…