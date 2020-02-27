UCH medical consultants down tools over mandatory Ph.D. certificate

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Medical consultants in the University College Hospital, Ibadan, have embarked on an indefinite strike to protest a circular which prescribed acquisition of Ph.D. for clinical lecturers in Nigerian universities.

The consultants under the auspices of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria said the mandatory Ph.D. was not in tandem with what operates in the developed world.

The circular which was dated December 24, 2019, addressed to vice-chancellors of all Nigeria universities and the registrar of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, showed that Ph.D. programmes shall be introduced in the clinical sciences in the university system.

According to the circular, the Ph.D. was for postgraduate training of interested medical practitioners.

Led by their Chairman, Dr. Dare Olulana, the medical experts, said having tried other options that yielded no fruitful results, they had to down tools.

“It is ancient logic that efficiency…