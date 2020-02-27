Uzodinma to plan welfare package for Judicial officers in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday said that his ready to look into the plights of the judicial officers in the state.

The governor spoke in Owerri when he met with serving and retired judges, members of the Judicial Service Commission, Executives of Magistrate Association and Chairmen of Customary Courts.

To achieve this, Uzodinma said that he will take a look at the 2020 budget to find out whether their demands were captured in this year’s budget.

The governor said: “My administration will ensure the independence of the three arms of government, which is very important for the smooth running of the business of governance.

“The potency of any government is largely dependent on the cooperation of its judicial arm, and any serious government must strengthen its Judiciary to be able to maintain law and order.

“I call on the judicial workers to work harmoniously without any form of rancour among them so as to…