American thief steals vehicle with body inside

It has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles, United States crime: A thief stole a hearse — with a body inside — then went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a crash on a busy freeway.

Authorities say they found the body undisturbed inside a casket Thursday morning and took James Juarez into custody after the crash, which closed the 110 Freeway during the morning commute.

The crime began Wednesday night, when the suspected thief stole the black Lincoln Navigator from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department pleaded with the thief — whose identity was not known at that point — on social media to return the body in a post that was widely shared online.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the…