Anxiety in Edo over coronavirus detection as screening begins at Benin airport  

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THERE is anxiety in Benin City, Edo state capital and other parts of the state over the detection of corona virus on an Italian that visited Nigeria from Milan, Italy few days ago.

This development has created fears among residents as there is hardly any family in Benin City and environs that do not have members in Europe and particularly Italy so there are fears that some persons from the state may have traveled with the victim on the same flight to Nigeria and these persons may have visited home.

This development as led to decision to commence screening of travelers using the Benin airport by a joint team of Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders.

Chairman of Red Cross in Edo state, Festus Alenkhe yesterday told Satuday Vanguard that the screening of passengers at the airport would begin from Monday.

He said “We Just had a…