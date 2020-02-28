Coronavirus enters Lagos, as Ministry of Health confirms case

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria has on Friday, recorded its first case of Coronavirus after the outbreak of the disease in China. Coronavirus which has struck nineteen European countries, (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, SWITZERLAND, Britain Russia, Australia, CROATIA, Greece, Finland, Sweden, BELGIUM, DENMARK, GEORGIA, NORTH MACEDONIA, NORWAY, and ROMANIA), has been confirmed to have stormed Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020, was suspected to have contracted the disease.

Mr Osagie said he (Italian) was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said the patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

He advised…