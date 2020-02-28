Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that the first case of Coronavirus recorded in the country is an opportunity for all Nigerians to unite against a common enemy threatening the good health and life of the people.

Saraki gave the statement sequel to the first recorded case of the deadly virus which has killed over a thousand in China and a few others in other countries.

Saraki, in the statement, enjoined the government to “install and operate top of the line screening equipment at our airports, seaports and land borders while implementing a policy of stronger screening of people arriving our shores from countries with high prevalence of the virus.”

According to him, “The occurrence of Nigeria’s first case of #Covid19 must be seen for what it is – an opportunity to unite behind a common objective to overcome a threat to the health and wellbeing of our beloved country and her peoples.