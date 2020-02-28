Coronavirus: PDP berates Buhari, seeks concerted effort, adoption of Ebola intervention strategy







By Idowu Bankole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Buhari Presidency, saying negligence and laid back attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly disease.

The opposition party says it was evident that the Buhari Presidency, not being alive to its responsibilities, took no concrete steps to hedge the nation against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.

In a statement released by the Party’s Publicity secretary Mr Kola Olgbodiyan, noted that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at our entry points, but the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper