Corruption: HEDA seeks greater partnership with media

Journalists and media houses have been described as a major strategic partner in the anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria.

The media practitioners were also commended for showing concern about the need to bring corruption on its knees in a country where public officials have stolen billions of dollars mostly kept in foreign countries.

Speaking at the media round table held for editors in Lagos on Tuesday, Chairman Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) Mr Olanrewaju Suraju expressed appreciation for the role the media has played in the vigorous campaign against corruption adding that the media can still do more.

He reminded the journalists on the need to show greater commitment to the against sleaze in Nigeria as a way of bringing an end to a practice that continues to harm the country’s overall development.

“Corruption is like cancer. When allowed to grow, it will end human life and destroy the fabric of human existence. Corruption is behind…