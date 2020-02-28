Defeating Boko Haram in five easy steps(2) By Ola Balogun

By Ola Balogun

Applying time tested military strategies to the task of defeating Boko Haram. Given the recent spate of aggressive military actions and atrocities that have been carried out with virtual impunity by the Boko Haram insurgents, it has become even more urgent than ever before to propose strategies and tactics that need to be employed by the country’s leadership to ensure that the fight against Boko Haram is brought to a swift and victorious conclusion.

In doing this, we need to bear in mind the fact that fundamentally, the successful pursuit of warfare requires a systematic approach that leaves as little as possible to chance. Why would it be justified for a civilian to make suggestions in the area of military strategy?

This is because it is not only those entrusted with the responsibility for waging war who should take a direct interest in how military operations are to be conducted. Major wars that can lead to the survival or the total collapse of a state…