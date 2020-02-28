FIFA confirms loan restriction from July

FIFA has announced its proposed restrictions on international loan transfers will come into effect in July 2020, pending approval from the FIFA Council.

The Football Stakeholders Committee has endorsed the introduction of international loan limits for players aged 22 and over.

Clubs will be allowed a maximum of eight in and out from 2020-21, with that figure decreasing to six in 2022-23, with no more than three in and three out between the same clubs.

FIFA said the regulations would “ensure that [loan transfers] have a valid sporting purpose for youth development”.

With the new rules for international deals set to be introduced in July, member associations have three years to set regulations for domestic loans.

These domestic laws would have to be “in line with the principles established at international level”.

Fotmob

Vanguard News

Related