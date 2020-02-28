Gani Adams calls for support for Southwest Devt

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Friday solicited more support for the regional integration of the Southwest in all sectors for the socio-economic development of the region

While commending all governors in the Southwest for establishing Operation Amotekun to combat the rising security challenges in the region, Aare Adams warned the governors said the initiative would require modern strategy to combat the insecurity challenge.

Adams who noted that the success recorded so far with the Southwest security outfit, “Operation Amotekun” is an indication that the region could achieve significant milestone with unity.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo said this on the sidelines of the 2020 Olumo Festival held at the Olumo Rock in Abeokuta.

According to him, the region needs to galvanize support in the power and transportation sector.

He said “For example, if there is an effective regional integration in the power sector, the problem we are…