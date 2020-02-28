In search of succour for Nigerian pilgrims

By Mousa Ubandawaki

The narrative of this year’s Hajj has started to be written with the inauguration of the 4th Board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on the 13th February 2020. Paradoxically the event steeped in history as it marked the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Nigeria’s late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed in a bloody coup d’état in 1976.

The 16-member board inauguration has been repeatedly delayed due to the Senate’s December recess and administration of the letter of appointment from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan led board has since its…