Man United striker Anthony Martial facing another layoff after muscle injury

​Anthony Martial has suffered another injury setback with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that the Frenchman is struggling with a muscle problem.

Martial was left out of the United squad to face Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night with January arrival Odion Ighalo replacing him up front.

Solskjaer revealed the reason for the 24-year-old’s exclusion in an interview before the game.

“He didn’t feel right after the training yesterday, or [rather] he walked off during training and he’s injured,” Solskjaer told MUTV (via the ​Express).

“So hopefully it won’t be too bad but I don’t really know yet how long he’ll be [out for].”

It is the latest in a long line of fitness issues for the forward. Martial missed a significant portion of this season with a hamstring complaint while he has also suffered from groin and thigh problems in the past.

United’s attacking options have already be severely weakened by the injuries of Marcus Rashford and Paul…