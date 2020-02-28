Nigeria on the brink — Eminent Nigerians

…Osoba, Anyaoku, Nwabueze, Galadima, others proffer solutions

By Olayinka Ajayi & Stephanie Oziwo

LAGOS—Some eminent Nigerians, yesterday, dissected the state of the nation and returned a grim verdict: Nigeria is on the edge of the precipice.

To save the country, the eminent Nigerians, including former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; legal icon and elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN; Dr Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Alhaji Buba Galadima, urged all hands to be on deck, going forward.

They spoke in Lagos at the presentation of Nwabueze’s two books: ‘’President Buhari’s Distinctive Legacies to Nigeria,’’ and ‘’Further Thoughts on the Nigerian Constitution and Polity.’’

In his welcome remarks, Nwabueze said what is happening in the country was heart-rending and called on democrats like Osoba and others to save Nigeria.

This is not Nigeria of our dream…