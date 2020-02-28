Nigeria’s urban slums and health problems

By Akinyinka Omigbodun

IN Nigeria, access and quality of health care services are a challenge, particularly for disadvantaged populations. While health services are far better in the urban, compared to the rural areas, there remains a significant variation in health care services across the various strata of the urban settlements, with the urban slum in the lowest rung. Quality of health care in the urban slum is sometimes worse than what obtains in some rural areas.

According to UN-Habitat, over 880 million people live in urban slums globally. A sizeable proportion of this figure is in sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria having the largest number. Ibadan in Oyo State, is a huge metropolis in one of the most urbanized parts of the nation. Several factors have aided the rapid and poorly planned urbanization of the city, right from the colonial period until now. One of the visible outcomes of the unplanned urbanization of the city is the emergence of slums.