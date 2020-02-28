Okowa urges stakeholders to teach moral values

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged parents, guardians and teachers not to relent in teaching their children moral values and principles that would shape their future and produce a better society.

He made the call in Asaba at the maiden edition of “Time Out with Role Model’’, a workshop organised by the State Orientation Bureau, and urged children to emulate people with responsible behaviours as models and mentors.

Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, insisted that as future leaders, the youths needed to be taught good morals.

In a keynote address, the Commissioner for information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, called on the participants at the workshop comprised mainly of students from public and private schools, to make genuine difference in life through their behaviours.

Aniagwu advised the children to imbibe core moral values and shun vices…