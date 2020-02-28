Parklane resident doctors embark on 5 days warning strike Saturday

By Dennis Agbo

RESIDENT Doctors of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, will on Saturday embark on five days warning strike to press home their long time demand for enhanced pay package.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD ESUT-TH, Dr. China Edoga, who made the disclosure to Vanguard appealed to patients to understand with them in the plight he said they have managed for over four years.

Edoga stated that it is the wish of the doctors to make Parklane hospital a centre of excellence, but noted that it is only when manpower is retained that the hospital could achieve the desired dream.

He said that the Resident Doctors deliberated extensively on their work conditions and patient care before arriving at the difficult decision

According to them, there has been a paucity of doctors in ESUT-TH Parklane as a result of a continual mass exodus of doctors away from Parklane, despite genuine efforts made by the Enugu State Government and the Management…