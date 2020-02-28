US prosecutors seek 18 months for man with neo-Nazi ties

United States prosecutors are seeking an 18-month sentence for an alleged neo-Nazi from northern Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to weapons violations.

Andrew Jon Thomasberg, 21, of McLean acknowledged as part of a plea bargain last year in federal court in Alexandria that he bought a semiautomatic rifle for another person and that he possessed weapons while abusing psychedelic drugs.

Court papers show that Thomasberg joked in text messages about the juxtaposition of drug use and neo-Nazi ideology,

“Yo im gonna start tripping again. Psychedelic Nazis,” Thomasberg wrote in one message. In another, he wrote: “Theres nothing more Aryan than entheogenic drug use. Drug addiction is untermensch.”…