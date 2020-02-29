13 things to do to avoid contracting Coronavirus in your work place, home

By Nwafor Sunday

With the advent of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the World Health Organisation has reeled out thirteen things one has to do to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

Amongst them includes:

Make sure your workplaces are clean and hygienic. Surfaces (e.g. desks and tables) and objects (e.g. telephones, keyboards) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly. Why? Because contamination on surfaces touched by employees and customers is one of the main ways that COVID-19 spreads

Promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees, contractors and customers.

Put sanitisers and hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace. Make sure these dispensers are regularly refilled.

Display posters promoting hand-washing – ask your local public health authority for these or look on www.WHO.int.

Combine this with other communication measures such as offering guidance from occupational health and safety officers, briefings at meetings and information on the…