Global natural gas pricing and investments Vanguard News

There should be no brownouts, as the Americans would say in 21st-century cities. It means there should be no partial light outs in cities. Ditto the rural dwellers globally. Warmer summers increase electricity consumption for cooling, and colder winters increase electricity consumption for heating. Which of these known sources of power coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, and solar and the wind is the market shout out going for? It appears it is natural gas. Natural gas is becoming the most prevalent home heating fuel and the most widespread fuel used to generate electricity. Some have dubbed it the wonder fuel. Over a decade ago, it was unimaginable that it would become a preferred source of power. Natural gas fits many needs for power generation, considering it is more economical and produces only half of the carbon emissions of coal. It is in toughest competition with the renewables that may wait for some decades to come.

