Guinea opposition urges president to scrap delayed referendum

Guinea’s opposition on Saturday called for the cancellation of a referendum on changing the constitution, as fresh protests against President Alpha Conde’s government broke out in the capital Conakry.

Conde on Friday announced the referendum, planned for Sunday, would be postponed — possibly for two weeks — following growing domestic and international criticism over the ballot.

The referendum will decide whether to adopt a new constitution, which includes bans on female circumcision and underage marriage in the West African country.

But the proposal has sparked huge protests since October over fears that it will reset presidential term limits — allowing Conde to run for a third spell in office later this year.

The draft constitution would extend the presidential terms to six years, potentially permitting Conde, 81, to govern for another 12.

Opposition leaders promised to keep up the protests despite the postponement.

“The fight…