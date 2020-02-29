How Nigerian female celebs got Val’s gift from Heineken

By Ayo Onikoyi

While the world was savouring the joy and entreaties St. Valentine’s Day brings celebrities like Kemi Adetiba, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Andrea Iyamah were getting their load of love from premium beer brand, Heineken.

As seen by the social media posts by Nse Ikpe Etim, the actress was elated to receive the bouquet of followers and the special Heineken box which contained the new sleek cans.

Renowned film-maker, Kemi Adetiba also got the romantic package and the award-winning Director was quick to take to social media to share a video.

Over the last few years, Heineken has become a mainstay in the fashion industry with various sponsorships, partnerships and events which have delighted fashion aficionados all over the world.

It was not too surprising to see that one of Nigeria’s most respected fashion designers, Andrea Iyamah, also received the special package.

Heineken has promised to…