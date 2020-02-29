Imo Gov Dispute: Why my case is different from Bayelsa ― Ihedioha

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Ahead of scheduled hearing of his application by the Supreme Court on Monday, sacked former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has maintained that facts and circumstances surrounding his case are different and distinguishable from the one the All Progressive Congress, APC, filed with respect to the Bayelsa State governorship election.

In a further and better affidavit he filed in support of his application dated February 28, Ihedioha, argued that his action was not an invitation of the apex court to sit on appeal over its judgment that ousted him from office on January 14.

He explained that his application is praying the court, “to set aside its January 14, 2020 that removed him from office for being a nullity”.

He argued through his lead counsel and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN) that, “the application is not an academic exercise or an invitation to this honourable Court…