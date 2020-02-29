Merit, not tribe should determine who leads us — El Rufai

Offers personal and party perspectives to 2023 Presidency

Backs true federalism

Ownership of mineral resources should be contiguous

Advocates state, community police

Mallam Nasir Ahmed El Rufai is a household name in Nigeria.He occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s current political dispensation, having been first elected the governor of Kaduna State in 2015 and got re-elected for another term of four years in 2019, thereby solidly stamping his feet on the governance of the state till 2023. Mallam El-Rufai headed the All Progressives Congress Restructuring Committee, which made some recommendations on how Nigeria could be reshaped to make it more responsive to the needs and aspirations of the federating states.

But the report, which has been submitted to the party, is yet to be translated into law or be implemented. Nonetheless, El Rufai’s name continues to ring a bell across the country today just as it was in the days when he held sway as the Minister of the…