My life as an actor, singer and preacher of God’s word

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

‘I will be storming Switzerland on Monday, for a preaching engagement. And when I return to the country after one week, I will move to Calabar, where I’m expected to minister in five different churches.” This is the intriguing new life of Zack Orji since he found Christ. And this has indeed reshaped his life, and taken the shine off him as a thorough-bred actor and film producer.

He’s surely living it to the fullest despite any push back he might have been receiving from society.

The actor, who has acted in over 200 Nollywood movies is proud to tell anyone who cares to listen that he’s a product of God’s grace. He’s one of those rare actors who have shunned the red carpet, Nollywood parties and tightly packed schedules to win souls for Christ.

After he was ordained reverend in 2012, by Bishop Lawrence Osagie of Power Line Bible Church, the handsome actor has not looked back in his quest to work in the vineyard of God. Since then, Zack…