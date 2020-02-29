‘No fear’: Pilgrims in Saudi defy coronavirus risks

Cleaners scrub and sterilise the floors of Mecca’s Grand Mosque after fears of coronavirus led Saudi Arabia to suspend pilgrim visas, but worshippers appear unfazed — confident of God’s protection.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, on Thursday suspended entry by foreigners for the year-round “umrah” pilgrimage, an unprecedented move that has left tens of thousands in limbo.

It has also sparked uncertainty over the annual hajj pilgrimage scheduled for July.

But Nadia Bettam, a 50-year-old Algerian donning a veil to perform umrah for the first time, counted herself fortunate as she arrived in Mecca five days before Riyadh’s abrupt decision.

“I have no fear. We are in the hands of God,” said Bettam, 50, wearing a face mask and accompanied by her sister Fatima.

“What matters for us is worship, but we are taking precautions.”

Saudi Arabia has so far reported no coronavirus cases but there are mounting concerns over a spike in infections across…