NSCDC probes alleged defilement of two minors by its official in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE Bayelsa Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is investigating reports of alleged defilement of two minors in Nembe enclave of the state.

The NSCDC personnel deployed for surveillance duties in the creeks of Nembe, allegedly lured the underaged sisters at separate times in February to his apartment in Nembe-Bassambiri community where he allegedly defiled them.

The victims of the alleged defilement are two sisters age 10 and 12.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Bayelsa Commandant of NSCDC said the Command is taking the allegations seriously as it negates the duties of the NSCDC which include protection of minors from sexual abuse.

According to her, the incident was first reported to the Nembe Police Division where the incident took place.

She said that the Command was handling the investigation with the Police as well as its internal probe by NSCDC disciplinary committee.

She said that the Command had instituted an…