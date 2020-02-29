Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths
— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths
— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths
— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
— Singapore: 98 cases
— United States: 62 cases, 1 death
— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths
— Germany: 57 cases
— Spain: 46
— Kuwait: 45
— Thailand: 42
— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
— Bahrain: 38 cases
— Malaysia: 24
— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death
— Australia: 23 cases
— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases
— Vietnam: 16
— Canada: 14
— Sweden: 13
