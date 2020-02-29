Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

— Singapore: 98 cases

— United States: 62 cases, 1 death

— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

— Germany: 57 cases

— Spain: 46

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 42

— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— Malaysia: 24

— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases

— Vietnam: 16

— Canada: 14

— Sweden: 13

